Western Visayas secures 5th place in Palarong Pambansa medal tally with 31 medals
WESTERN Visayas sat at the fifth spot of the medal tally for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa as of 4 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, with 10 gold medals, eight silver medals, and 13 bronze medals.
As of 4 p.m., 22.09 percent of gold medals had been awarded, comprising 93 golds, 94 silvers, and 93 bronzes.
Gold Medalists:
Mico Villaran of Romanito P. Maravilla National High School, Bacolod City. (110-meter Hurdles - Secondary Boys)
Maxene Hayley Uy of Lamblight International School, Bacolod City. (100 M Backstroke - Secondary Girls)
Angel Villagracia of Capiz National High School, Capiz. (100-meter Hurdles - Secondary Girls)
Sam Kenjie D Bantillo of Don Casimiro Andrada National High School, Iloilo. (Long Jump - Secondary Boys)
Charles Daniel Turla of Gines-quinolpan Elementary School, Iloilo. (Javelin Throw - Elementary Boys)
Ejie Luis Subosa of Lo-ong Elementary School, Iloilo. (110-meter Hurdles - Elementary Boys)
Kyle Angelo Tiron of Cabatuan National Comprehensive High School, Iloilo. (Arnis Individual Likha Anyo Single Weapon - Secondary Boys)
Josa Bensurto of Tabugon Integrated School, Iloilo. (100-meter Hurdles - Elementary Girls)
Karen Bala-an of Carles Central School, Iloilo. (400 Meters - Elementary Girls)
King Lanz Pamplona of Passi National High School, Passi City, Iloilo. (Chess, Blitz - Team - Secondary Boys)
Christian Pelione of Mansilingan Agro-industrial High School, Bacolod City. (Chess, Blitz - Team - Secondary Boys)
Silver Medalists:
Rachel Ann Malayas of Tigum Elementary School, Aklan. (Long Jump - Elementary Girls)
Christian Pelione of Mansilingan Agro-industrial High School, Bacolod City. (Chess Blitz - Individual - Secondary Boys)
Dee Vianne Catedrilla of Central Philippine University, Iloilo City. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Secondary Girls)
Juliana Dejilla Of University of St. La Salle, Bacolod City. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Secondary Girls)
Nuche Veronica V Ibit of Regional Science High School For Region VI, Aklan. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Secondary Girls)
Maxene Hayley Uy of Lamblight International School, Bacolod City. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Secondary Girls)
Charles Daniel Turla of Gines-quinolpan Elementary School, Iloilo. (Discus Throw - Elementary Boys)
Chrispherl Kyle Ngirngir of Kirayan Elementary School, Iloilo. (Long Jump - Elementary Boys)
Diofe Arbel Marie Fenis of Cabatuan Central Elementary School, Iloilo. (Arnis Individual Likha Anyo Single Weapon - Elementary Girls)
Nathan Balajadia Of Graciano Lopez Jaena Elementary School, Iloilo City. (Arnis Individual Likha Anyo Espada Y Daga- Elementary Boys)
Christine J Diaz of Eusebio Lopez Memorial Integrated School, Sagay City. (Discus Throw - Secondary Girls)
Bronze Medalists:
Illymari Zia Ceniza of Cadiz East Elementary School, Cadiz City. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Elementary Girls)
Ashriel Jibbely Gangoso of Alejandro Santero Sr. Memorial Elementary School, Negros Occidental. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Elementary Girls)
Milkshake Panagsagan of Patricia Homes Elementary School, Bacolod City. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Elementary Girls)
Savannah Gabrielle Secuelan of St. John's Institute, Bacolod City. (4 X 50 M Medley Relay Swimming - Elementary Girls)
John Cedric Ortaliz of Antonio Jayme Elementary School, Bacolod City. (Chess Blitz - Individual - Elementary Boys)
Trixie Jane Willy of Capiz National High School, Capiz. (100-meter Hurdles - Secondary Girls)
Jovelyn Labaroza of Carlos Lopez National High School, Iloilo. (Triple Jump - Secondary Girls)
Rowel Ectana of Granada National High School, Iloilo. (Discus Throw - Secondary Boys)
Ayena Dhawn Cabalfin of Barosbos Elementary School, Iloilo. (400 Meters - Elementary Girls)
Jose Rey Posanso of Carles Central School, Iloilo. (400 Meters - Elementary Boys)
Klynne Joseph Castigador of Western Visayas State University - Integrated Laboratory School, Iloilo City. (Dancesport Junior Latin Single Dance Samba - Secondary Boys)
Ma.victoria Cruz of Western Visayas State University - Integrated Laboratory School, Iloilo City. (Dancesport Junior Latin Single Dance Samba - Secondary Boys)
Kealynn Therese Castigador of Western Visayas State University - Integrated Laboratory School, Iloilo City. (Dancesport Junior Standard Single Dance Viennese Waltz / Junior Standard Single Dance Waltz / Junior Standard Grade A - 5 Dance / Junior Standard Single Dance Foxtrot / Junior Standard Single Dance Quickstep - Secondary Girls)
Ruel Cyann Paclibar of Western Visayas State University - Integrated Laboratory School, Iloilo City. (Dancesport Junior Standard Single Dance Viennese Waltz / Junior Standard Single Dance Waltz / Junior Standard Grade A - 5 Dance / Junior Standard Single Dance Foxtrot / Junior Standard Single Dance Quickstep - Secondary Girls)
