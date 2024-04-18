Western Visayas security forces collaborate for Sips

MILITARY, police, and Coast Guard officials in Western Visayas convened on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, to discuss and solidify plans for achieving a state of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips) in the region.

The 1st Quarter 2024 Regional Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center 6 (RJPSCC 6) meeting was held at Camp Martin Delgado, Fort San Pedro, Iloilo City with participants including officials from the Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6), and Coast Guard District Western Visayas (CGDWV).

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the Joint Task Force Spear and also 3ID commander, presented updates on the division's Internal Security Operations (ISO) conducted since January 1, 2024.

These operations included 22 encounters with the Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT), resulting in the neutralization of 27 CNT and the capture or surrender of 53 firearms.

The 3ID reported significant progress, successfully dismantling eight out of the nine active Guerilla Fronts (GFs) of the CNT in Western Visayas since 2019. This leaves only one remaining GF, which is said to be weakened.

The meeting also featured presentations from the CGDWV on maritime and port security, and PRO 6 on the region's crime situation and their efforts in support of ISO.

Both 3ID and PRO6 highlighted the importance of community engagement in achieving SIPS. Discussions centered on strengthening existing programs like the Community Support Program (CSP) and Revitalized-Pulis sa Barangay (RPSB).

CGDWV Commander Captain Weniel Azcuna expressed their willingness to participate in these initiatives, particularly in coastal communities.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of PRO 6, expressed optimism about declaring Western Visayas a Sips zone.

This message was relayed to Police Brigadier General Archival Macala, the PRO 6 deputy director for administration.

He conveyed gratitude to the Army and Philippine Coast Guard for their support in security and law enforcement operations.

Sison acknowledged the security gains but cautioned against complacency. He emphasized the potential for CPP-NPA activity as Negros Island progresses toward achieving Sips status.

“In spite of the gains that we have, we should not be complacent. If Negros Island is declared an area with Stable Internal Peace and Security, we should expect that the remnants of the CPP-NPA-NDF will attempt to sabotage and create noise and propaganda. We should not lower our guard, as these remnants still have the capability to stage atrocities against us," Sison said.

Sison stressed the critical role of cooperation and coordination among security forces. He commended the collaborative efforts between the Army, police, and Coast Guard, highlighting their positive impact on security outcomes.

“We are winning not only because of the Army, but also due to the cooperation, coordination, and collaboration with our counterparts. The assistance you have provided us has been immense and has made our job easy. With this in mind, let us not only enhance our cooperation and coordination, but moreover, let us strengthen our camaraderie as members of the security sector, and above all, let us always walk the talk,” Sison said.

Other officers who participated in the meeting were Police Colonel Joriz Cantoria (PRO 6 deputy regional director for operations), Police Colonel Gilbert Gorero (chief, PRO 6 Regional Operations Division), Colonel Roderick Salayo (3ID assistant chief of staff for operations), Lieutenant Colonel J-Jay Javines (3ID assistant chief of staff for CMO), Lieutenant Colonel Constander Cahayon (3ID assistant chief of staff for Intelligence), and representatives from PRO 6, 3ID, and CGDWV. (Leo Solinap)