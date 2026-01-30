Western Visayas sees reassignment of 46 police chiefs

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) relieved and reassigned 46 chiefs of police across the region effective January 30, 2026 as part of a regular administrative process of the Philippine National Police (PNP) aimed at strengthening personnel management and organizational efficiency.

The personnel movement, covered under Resolution 2026-01 approved on January 27, 2026, was deliberated and processed through the Second Level Officers’ Placement Board chaired by Police Brigadier General Alexander Mariano, deputy regional director for administration of PRO 6, to ensure transparency, objectivity and strict adherence to existing PNP policies and guidelines.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, said the reassignment is a standard administrative measure anchored on established criteria, including length of time in the current position, cumulative tenure of duty of at least six years, and merit- and performance-based considerations.

“This is a regular administrative process anchored on existing PNP policies. It aims to ensure fairness, sustain professionalism, and provide equal opportunities for leadership development, while maintaining effective and responsive police service in our communities,” Ligan said.

He emphasized that the reassignment is not punitive in nature but is intended to enhance organizational efficiency and prevent overfamiliarity that may affect operational effectiveness. PRO 6 assured the public that police operations and public safety services remain uninterrupted, noting that all concerned units completed proper turnover and transition procedures.

Of the 46 relieved chiefs of police, 13 came from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), 11 from the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo), 10 from the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), six from the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo), five from the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and one from the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO).

From the Ippo , those relieved were:

- Lieutenant Colonel Ahlie Estember of the Oton Municipal Police Station (MPS);

- Major Bryan Alamo of the Pototan MPS;

- Major Ciriaco Esquilarga of the Barotac Viejo MPS;

- Major Karl Jerome Tingala of the Estancia MPS;

- Major Samuel Vipinosa of the Concepcion MPS;

- Captain Dandy Ilalto of the Lambunao MPS;

- Captain Randy Lambungan of the Banate MPS;

- Captain Aileen Lacrite of the Cabatuan MPS;

- Captain Melvin Mercado of the Guimbal MPS;

- Lieutenant Christy Val Dalde of the San Enrique MPS;

- Lieutenant John Michael Dalipe of the Ajuy MPS;

- Lieutenant Vincent Garcia of the Zarraga MPS; and

- Lieutenant Cosmeflor Marco Jr. of the New Lucena MPS.

From the Antppo, those relieved were:

- Major Dominick Parreño of the Culasi MPS;

- Major Ryan Valenzuela of the Laua-an MPS;

- Major Horizon Villanueva of the Hamtic MPS;

- Major Rex Farren of the Caluya MPS;

- Captain Harry Jhun Amar of the Sebaste MPS;

- Captain Charles Richard Casalan of the Tobias Fornier MPS;

- Lieutenant Ruth Laudatu of the Belison MPS;

- Captain Paul Joseph Oberio of the Valderrama MPS;

- Captain Jomel Salarda of the San Remigio MPS;

- Captain Dee Yap of the Anini-y MPS; and

- Captain Ephrime Udani of the Libertad MPS.

Relieved from the CPPO were:

- Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Jomuad Jr. of the Roxas City Police Station;

- Major Alfred de Leon of the President Roxas MPS;

- Major Tobias Garfin of the Dumarao MPS;

- Major Rachelle Garnica of the Pilar MPS;

- Major Narciso Sables of the Mambusao MPS;

- Major Cheryl Visto of the Dumalag MPS;

- Captain Rian Ampoyos of the Dao MPS;

- Captain Peter John Cellini of the Jamindan MPS;

- Captain Christine Cerbo of the Sapian MPS; and

- Captain Jobert de los Reyes of the Tapaz MPS.

From the Akppo, those affected were:

- Captain Moonyen de Joseph of the New Washington MPS;

- Captain Conrado Espino Jr. of the Balete MPS;

- Captain Maricel Guevara of the Numancia MPS;

- Captain Noel Parreño of the Tangalan MPS;

- Captain Jayson Mausig of the Madalag MPS; and

- Captain Gelbert Batiles of the Altavas MPS.

The Icpo listed five affected officers:

- Captain Benjie Dicen of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6;

- Captain Michael Tuburan of ICPS 7;

- Captain Lester Oliveros of ICPS 8;

- Major Eduardo Siacon Jr. of ICPS 9; and

- Captain Val Cambel of ICPS 10.

The lone officer affected from the GPPO was Captain Kevin Kenz de los Reyes of the Jordan Municipal Police Station.

The relief and reassignment are aligned with the focused agenda of Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police, particularly in strengthening efficient human resource management to ensure optimal personnel deployment and sustained organizational effectiveness. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)