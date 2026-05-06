Western Visayas top fugitives arrested in Iloilo, Biliran operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three of the region’s Most Wanted Persons (MWP), including the first regional fugitive facing multiple murder-related charges, in separate law enforcement operations conducted in Iloilo and Biliran from May 1 to May 5, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the successful operations reflected the police force’s intensified campaign against wanted persons and its commitment to ensuring justice for victims.

“This accomplishment highlights the strong inter-regional coordination and unwavering commitment of PRO6 in pursuing fugitives of the law. No matter how long it takes, justice will catch up with those who evade it. We assure the public that PRO6 will continue to intensify its efforts in tracking down wanted persons and ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” Ligan said.

Ligan also emphasized the need to protect vulnerable sectors, particularly children and minors, following the arrest of two wanted persons facing statutory rape charges in Iloilo Province.

“This arrest shows our determination to go after those who take advantage of the vulnerable. We will continue to track them down and ensure they face the consequences of their actions. Let this be a clear message, no one can hide from the law,” Ligan added.

The biggest arrest involved alias Ed, 53, a construction foreman and resident of Naval, Biliran, who was listed as the first MWP in Western Visayas at both the provincial and municipal levels.

He was arrested around 6:30 a.m. on May 1, 2026, in Sitio Palawan, Barangay Borac, Naval, Biliran, through a joint operation conducted by personnel of the Sebaste Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6), Provincial Intelligence Team–Antique, and the 2nd Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company, with assistance from the Naval MPS in Eastern Visayas.

Authorities said the accused was previously residing in Sebaste, Antique.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of several warrants of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court, 6th Judicial Region, Branch 13, Culasi, Antique.

The cases included five counts of frustrated murder, multiple murder and multiple attempted murder dated February 23, 1993, multiple frustrated murder dated June 30, 1993, robbery with homicide dated June 5, 1993, and destructive arson under Article 320 of the Revised Penal Code as amended by Presidential Decree 1613 and 1744 dated June 23, 2025.

Police said the total recommended bail for all criminal charges reached P1,015,000.

The arrested accused was placed under the custody of the Naval MPS in Biliran for documentation and proper disposition before turnover to the court of origin.

Meanwhile, another major operation conducted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) led to the arrest of Western Visayas’ second MWP in Barangay San Jose, Dingle, Iloilo, around 4:50 p.m. on May 4, 2026.

The suspect, identified by the alias Dariel, 24, a laborer and resident of Dingle, Iloilo, was arrested for charges of statutory rape and acts of lasciviousness in violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610.

Authorities said the warrant of arrest was issued on May 4, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 6 in Dumangas, Iloilo.

No bail was recommended for the statutory rape charge, while bail for the acts of lasciviousness case was set at P180,000.

The operation was carried out by personnel of the Dingle MPS in coordination with the Provincial Intelligence Unit and Special Operations Group Team 2 of the Ippo.

Ligan commended the operating units for the successful apprehension of the regional fugitive.

“This arrest underscores the PRO6’s unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure that individuals accused of heinous crimes are brought before the courts. Rest assured that PRO6 will continue to intensify our efforts in locating and apprehending wanted persons across the region,” he said.

The arrested suspect remains under the custody of the Dingle MPS pending proper disposition.

Another wanted person facing a statutory rape charge was also arrested by authorities in Barangay Cau-ayan, Pototan, Iloilo, on the morning of May 5, 2026.

The suspect, identified as alias Totoy, 20, single, and a resident of Barangay Cau-ayan, Pototan, Iloilo, was listed as the fifth MWP at the regional level.

He was arrested by operatives of the Pototan MPS with support from the Special Operations Group Team 2 of the Ippo.

Police said the arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued on May 4, 2026, by the Family Court, Regional Trial Court Branch 6, Dumangas, Iloilo.

The court did not recommend bail for the suspect’s temporary liberty.

Authorities said the suspect is currently under police custody for proper disposition.

The PRO 6 said the successive arrests highlighted the continuing coordination among police units in the region, including intelligence and mobile force operatives, to locate and apprehend wanted persons facing serious criminal charges.

The PRO 6 also urged the public to remain vigilant and continue cooperating with authorities by reporting criminal activities and providing information that may help in the arrest of fugitives across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)