Western Visayas' top wanted persons arrested in one-day operation

THE Western Visayas Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas apprehended two high-profile wanted individuals in a single-day operation on August 31, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, praised the collaborative efforts of the police and the community in locating and arresting the wanted persons.

He encouraged the public to continue reporting illegal activities to the authorities.

“We thank the members of the community for providing us with information that led to the arrest of these wanted persons. I encourage everyone to continuously support your police by reporting illegal activities in your localities. Rest assured that your identity will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Alias Dagul, the region's topmost wanted person for two counts of rape, was arrested in Sibalom, Antique, while Alias Joque, the third most wanted person in Antique province, was also apprehended in the same municipality. (SunStar Philippines)