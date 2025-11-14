Western Visayas, Zamboanga Sibugay police arrest most wanted in Diplahan

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested the region’s second and Iloilo provincial first most wanted person in Barangay Poblacion, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay, around 6 p.m. on November 13, 2025, during a coordinated operation by the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police and the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Intelligence Unit.

The suspect, identified as alias Edgar, 26, male, and a resident of Pototan, Iloilo, was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder issued by the Regional Trial Court in Dumangas, Iloilo.

After the arrest, he was turned over to the Barotac Nuevo MPS for documentation and disposition.

The police said it will continue to intensify efforts to locate the suspects involved in heinous crimes and ensure they face charges in court.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, said the arrest was the result of strengthened collaboration between police units across regions.

“PRO 6 will continue to pursue all wanted personalities to ensure justice is served and our communities remain safe,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)