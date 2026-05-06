Woman nabbed; P272,658 worth of illicit cigarettes seized in Estancia

OPERATIVES of the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta) arrested a 28-year-old woman and seized around P272,658 worth of illicit cigarettes during an entrapment operation around 1:45 p.m. on May 1, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion Zone II, Estancia, Iloilo.

The suspect, identified only by her alias Teray, was apprehended by authorities after an undercover operative successfully purchased two packs of cigarettes worth P200 from her during a buy-bust operation.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating team for the successful operation and reaffirmed the intensified campaign against illegal products in the region.

“Your Western Visayas police remains steadfast in its campaign against the proliferation of illegal products that threaten public health and government revenue. We commend the operating units for their dedication in upholding the law,” Ligan said.

Authorities said the cigarettes sold by the suspect were found to be non-compliant after inspection, as the items lacked the required Graphic Health Warnings and excise tax stamps issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Following the suspect’s arrest, operatives conducted a search incidental to a lawful arrest, resulting in the recovery of around 360 reams of assorted illicit cigarettes and the marked money used in the operation.

Police said the confiscated items carried an estimated value of P272,658.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of Section 6 of Republic Act 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, and Republic Act (RA) 8424, also known as the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended, particularly Sections 262 and 263 concerning unlawful possession, removal, use, possession, or sale of articles subject to excise tax and tax stamps.

Authorities said the woman remains under police custody while the preparation and filing of appropriate charges are underway.

The PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to intensify operations against illegal products, stressing that illicit cigarettes pose threats to public health and deprive the government of lawful revenue collections.

The operation formed part of the continuing anti-illegal trade campaign of law enforcement agencies in Western Visayas aimed at curbing the proliferation of untaxed and unregulated products in local communities. (Leo Solinap)