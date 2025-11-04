Work in Iloilo City government offices suspended on November 5

MAYOR Raisa Treñas announced on Tuesday, November 4, the suspension of work in all government offices within the territorial jurisdiction of Iloilo City on November 5, 2025.

The decision was made to allow uninterrupted clearing operations and continued assistance to evacuees affected by Typhoon Tino.

The suspension covers Iloilo City Hall, its outside offices, facilities, and other government offices operating within the city.

Treñas said the measure also aims to ensure public safety and facilitate the city’s recovery from the typhoon’s aftermath.

“In view of the ongoing clearing operations, and the continued care of evacuees in the various evacuation centers in the city, we are continuing the suspension of work in Iloilo City Hall and its outside offices and facilities, including other government offices within the territorial jurisdiction of Iloilo City on November 5, 2025,” Treñas said.

“This is to ensure that we can continue our return to normalcy after the devastation of Typhoon Tino and for the general welfare and safety of everyone,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led by Police Colonel Kim Legada, has ordered full preparedness of all personnel and resources in response to possible emergencies resulting from the typhoon.

Legada directed all Icpo units to be on standby and ready to assist in evacuation, rescue, traffic management, and the maintenance of peace and order.

The directive also emphasized close coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) to implement preemptive safety measures.

“We want to assure the public that your police force is fully prepared to provide timely assistance, respond to emergencies, and maintain peace and order during such disasters,” Legada said.

Search and Rescue (SAR) teams from various Icpo stations and headquarters remain on standby, while mobile patrol units have been deployed to monitor flood-prone and critical areas.

The Icpo also continues to disseminate advisories to ensure public awareness and preparedness.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, follow official advisories, and report emergencies through emergency hotline 911, ICPO’s mobile hotline at 0908-377-0194, or landline (033) 335-0299.

The City Government appealed for cooperation from the public as clearing operations and relief efforts proceed in affected communities. (Leo Solinap)