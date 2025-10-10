Work suspended at Iloilo Capitol, City Hall after Davao Oriental quake

ILOILO Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. ordered the suspension of work at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol on October 10, 2025, following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck offshore at Manay, Davao Oriental early Friday morning and was felt across Iloilo and other parts of the Visayas.

Defensor said the suspension was implemented as a safety precaution to ensure the welfare of all provincial employees.

“Everyone’s safety is our priority,” Defensor said.

The Provincial Engineer’s Office (PEO) and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) were tasked to conduct a thorough structural assessment of the Capitol building to determine any potential damage caused by the tremor.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas also announced the suspension of work at the Iloilo City Hall on the same day to allow employees to check on their families and give time for a comprehensive inspection of the building’s structural condition.

“For the safety of everyone and to allow our employees to check on their families at home and thoroughly inspect the building, operations at City Hall are hereby canceled for the day,” Treñas said.

She added that initial inspections conducted by the Office of the Building Official (OBO), City Engineer’s Office (CEO), and Facility Conservation Office (FCO) found no visible damage to the Iloilo City Hall or the Legislative Building.

“The structures are safe, and no structural issues have been observed,” Treñas said.

Despite the all-clear result, the mayor reminded the public to remain vigilant and take precautions against possible aftershocks.

“Please stay alert and follow official advisories. Safety and well-being first, mga pinalangga naton nga Ilonggos,” she said.

Treñas also led an emergency meeting with Schools Division Superintendent Ma. Luz delos Reyes and representatives from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), Office of the Building Official, City Architect’s Office, City Planning Office, and Public Information Office to review earthquake response protocols.

During the meeting, the mayor emphasized the importance of preparedness and coordination among city departments and schools. “We reviewed the reporting system, protocols, and areas that need close monitoring while strengthening coordination with schools,” she said.

Treñas also reminded residents to continue practicing basic earthquake safety measures.

“We remind the public to still practice Drop, Cover, and Hold—it remains effective until now. We want to show that the City Government is on top of things to protect our people,” she added.

The earthquake, which struck off the coast of Davao Oriental, prompted precautionary measures across several regions in the Visayas and Mindanao. No immediate reports of major damage or casualties were recorded in Iloilo City or Iloilo Province as of press time.

Authorities from both the provincial and city governments continue to monitor developments and coordinate with disaster management offices to ensure the safety of government employees and the public amid possible aftershocks. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)