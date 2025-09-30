Wounded communist rebel leader surrenders to Army

A WOUNDED ranking leader of the Communist Terrorist Group’s Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-P) surrendered to joint forces of the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade (301Bde) on Friday, September 26, 2025, in Barangay Lagdungan, Tapaz, Capiz.

The returnee, identified as alias Mego, 31, a native of Igbaras, Iloilo, was the commanding officer of the Regional Headquarters, KR-P.

He yielded after sustaining an injury to his left foot during an armed encounter with combined troops from the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion (82IB) led by Lieutenant Colonel Jovert Pimentel, the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) led by Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, and the 12th Infantry (Lick ‘Em) Battalion (12IB) led by Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta in Barangay Katipunan, Tapaz.

Soldiers immediately provided him with first aid and later transported him to a station hospital for proper medical treatment.

Military officials said the assistance showed that government troops are committed not to harm but to help those who choose to surrender.

Brigadier General Nhel Richard Patricio, commander of the 301Bde, said the surrender reaffirmed their thrust “Towards Peace, Healing, and Reconciliation.”

“Our campaign is not merely about combat operations, but also about helping, healing, and guiding those who wish to start anew,” Patricio said. “This return proves that those who surrender will be provided assistance and full access to government reintegration programs.”

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, praised alias Mego’s decision, calling it a courageous and life-changing choice.

“This is the best decision alias Mego has made, not only for himself, but for his family who longs for his love and care. The government is more than willing to help and provide proper medical treatment to those who go back to mainstream society,” he said.

Samson urged the remaining members of the Communist Terrorist Group, particularly those who are injured, to seek healing not only for their physical injuries but also for the emotional scars resulting from years of armed conflict, the struggles of life within the group, and the suffering inflicted on their families.

He added that reconciliation requires both bravery and humility.

“Reconciliation begins with the courage to change and the humility to seek peace. Let this be a time of healing, not just for the individual, but for communities torn apart by conflict. The path to peace is open, and the government stands ready to walk it with you,” Samson said.

The military said a series of encounters in Tapaz between troops of the 301Bde and remnants of KR-P led to the neutralization of three members of the group.

Continuous military pressure and dwindling community support prompted alias Mego to realize there is no future in the armed struggle and to voluntarily surrender. (Leo Solinap)