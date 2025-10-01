Wounded NPA leader surrenders, receives aid from Iloilo governor

A RANKING leader of the Communist Terrorist Group’s Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-P), wounded in a recent clash with government forces in Tapaz, Capiz, has voluntarily surrendered and is now enrolled in government reintegration programs.

As part of the reintegration program, Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. on September 30, 2025, extended financial assistance of P20,000 to the surrenderer, also known as alias Mego. The aid, intended to support his medical treatment, was received on his behalf by his brother.

The turnover was witnessed by Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office head Rani Melvi Cuarte; First Lieutenant John Bethoven Malana, Civil-Military Operations officer of the 82nd Infantry Battalion (82IB); Staff Sergeant Quarine A. Iwag, Civil Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer of the 82IB; and Corporal Jeanrod Anthony A. Cuya, CMO Management Information System officer of the 82IB.

Alias Mego, 31, a native of Igbaras, Iloilo, served as the commanding officer of the KR-P Regional Headquarters.

He surrendered to the joint forces of the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade (301Bde) on September 26, 2025, in Barangay Lagdungan, Tapaz, after sustaining a left-foot injury during an armed clash with the 82IB, 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB), and 12th Infantry (Lick ’Em) Battalion (12IB) in Barangay Katipunan, Tapaz.

Military officials said sustained operations in Tapaz have weakened the remnants of KR-P, resulting in the neutralization of three members and the surrender of others.

Troops immediately administered first aid and brought Mego to a station hospital for proper treatment, demonstrating their commitment to assist those who surrender.

Brigadier General Nhel Richard Patricio, commander of the 301Bde, said the surrender affirms the brigade’s thrust: “Towards Peace, Healing, and Reconciliation.”

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, lauded the returnee’s decision to abandon the armed struggle. He urged individuals to heal both their physical injuries and the deeper emotional wounds resulting from years of armed conflict, the hardships endured within the group, and the pain inflicted on their families.

Military officials noted that continuous pressure and declining community support have convinced rebels that the armed struggle offers no future. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)