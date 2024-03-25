WVSU announces retake of entrance exam due to security breach

THE West Visayas State University (WVSU) announced the retake of the WVSU College Admission Test (WVSUCAT) due to a suspected security breach.

The new exam, titled the WVSU Admission Examination (WVSUAE), will be held on April 14, 2024.

Only those who registered and took the original WVSUCAT on March 10, 2024 are eligible to participate in the retake.

The exam will be conducted at various testing centers across the region, including WVSU campuses in Iloilo and Negros Occidental, including the Main Campus, CAF Campus, Pototan Campus, Lambunao Campus, Calinog Campus, Janiuay Campus in Iloilo, and Himamaylan City Campus in Negros Occidental.

Additional testing locations in Roxas City (Capiz), San Jose (Antique), Bacolod City (Negros Occidental), Puerto Princesa City (Palawan), Metro Manila, and Tacurong City (Sultan Kudarat) are still being finalized.

"We advise the examinees to check their respective emails regularly to keep them updated. We will be announcing the final venues for examination sites that are yet to be arranged (TBA) soon," the WVSU administration stated.

"Thank you for your continued understanding," the statement added.

The decision to retake the exam stemmed from concerns about the integrity of the original WVSUCAT held on March 10.

According to a university statement, "There is reason to believe that the integrity of the examination has been compromised" based on preliminary reports from a committee investigating the matter.

The university acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the retake and apologized to the students and their families.

"We empathize with the student examinees and their families for the inconvenience this has created. With that, we express our sincerest apologies," read the school statement.

The university emphasized its commitment to fair admissions practices.

"Rest assured that the University stands by the principles of equity and fairness in handling its affairs," it said.

"Conducting another examination will eliminate undue advantage for specific individuals who may have benefitted from the leaked examination items," the statement added. (Leo Solinap)