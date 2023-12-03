WVSU-CON graduates secure top ranks in November 2023 nursing board exam

WITH an exceptional rating of 91 percent, Cris Vinz Corpuz Tomboc, a cum laude graduate of West Visayas State University-College of Nursing (WVSU-CON) in La Paz, Iloilo City, has secured the top rank in the November 2023 Philippine Nursing Licensure Exam (PNLE).

Fellow WVSU grads Dennyl Marie Palaez Chavez, who secured the eighth position with an 89.60 percent rating, and Pert Henry Gabutin Mabaquiao, who attained the ninth position with an 89.40 percent rating, joined Tomboc in this victory. The tenth position was claimed by Jannah Kyra Jalando-on Javelona, who earned an 89.20 percent rating.

Alongside 16 other academic institutions that achieved a flawless 100 percent passing rate, WVSU was recognized as the best-performing school.

In the November 2023 PNLE results, WVSU-CON once again solidified its position as one of the leading nursing schools in the Philippines, producing four topnotchers and maintaining a 100 percent passing rate, further establishing its reputation as the "Home of the Topnotchers."

Compared to the previous licensure exam held in November 2022, which saw a 74.41 percent passing rate nationwide, the November PNLE achieved an impressive overall passing rate of 80 percent.

In November 2022, Jezrel Cabasis Alijid of WVSU secured a score of 89.80 percent in the PNLE, earning him the second rank. His batch of 134 examinees achieved a perfect 100 percent pass rate.

Alijid was among the 19 examinees who secured a place in the top ten the previous year (one in the top 2, one in the top 3, four in the top 5, three in the top 6, two in the top 7, five in the top 8, three in the top 10).

Last month, out of the 32,203 nursing graduates who took the exams from November 11 to 12 in various locations, including the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga, 25,761 passed, achieving an overall pass rate of 80 percent.

Aside from WVSU, Saint Paul University-Iloilo achieved a passing rate of 99.12 percent in the November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Exam, placing it among the Top 10 schools in Iloilo City.