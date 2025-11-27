WVSU, CPU, SPU post perfect scores in November 2025 NLE

WEST Visayas State University (WVSU)-La Paz, Central Philippine University (CPU), and St. Paul University (SPU)-Iloilo achieved 100 percent passing rates in the November 2025 Nursing Licensure Examination, affirming their status as top-performing nursing institutions in Western Visayas.

The Professional Regulation Commission said Thursday, November 27, 2025, that the exam, held on November 6 and November 7 at various testing centers nationwide, produced 40,692 passers out of 45,192 examinees.

Two graduates from WVSU-La Paz led this year’s results after securing the highest rating. Johannah Marie Gerardo Acevedo tied with her schoolmate George Wilson Tan Escordial, both garnered the percentage rating of 93.80.

“The results of examinations with respect to six examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations,” the PRC said.

WVSU recorded one of its strongest performances as 122 of its examinees passed, including 36 who secured top 10 rankings. University data showed that this is the institution’s highest number of topnotchers since it began consistently posting a 100 percent passing rate.

Acevedo and Escordial shared Rank 1 with 93.80 percent.

At Rank 4 with 93.20 percent were Ashleigh Gea Abangan, Tisha Belle Paciente, and Yi-Lin Wang.

Rank 5 (93 percent) included Joanette Dalipe, Bianca Belle Grometes, Sharmaine Grace Navarro, Bianca Marie Rico, Ma. Stella Salomes, and Aleia Nichole Tayo.

Rank 6 (92.80 percent) included Patricia Aubrey De Justo, Krystel Anne Nicole De la Cruz, Aurela Elgario, and Airis Abegail Serantes.

Rank 7 (92.60 percent) included Frederene Javelona and Gwyneth Tiongson.

Rank 8 (92.40 percent) included Glenmari Joiz Amedo, Charlize Baltazar, Michaela Catayas, Addison Jovann Garrido, Vince Regil Gravanza, Gayle Gumbao, Dvien Lehn Pacheco, and Berna Joy Sorillo.

Rank 9 (92.20 percent) included Althea De La Cruz, Kale Ezpeleta, Nafritz Floyd Matucan, Angelique Mae Medina, Franchezca Leann Rivera, Ella Loevie Sugata-on, and Margie Tanato.

Rank 10 (92 percent) included Hyle David Daduya, Shem Panganiban, Anton Miguel Perucho, and Angel Lou Rala.

Also at Rank 10 was Francel Juliana Dapiton Develos of SPU Iloilo, while Angelica Basco Ciudadano of the University of San Agustin (USA) also earned a top 10 slot with a 92 percent rating.

CPU also posted a 100 percent passing rate, with all 215 of its examinees passing. SPU Iloilo likewise produced a perfect rating with 75 passers out of 75 examinees. These achievements placed all three Iloilo universities among the nation’s top-performing nursing schools for the November 2025 board exam.

School records and official announcements from media outlets further highlighted the strong regional performance.

Reports showed that WVSU produced multiple topnotchers across several ranking levels, including individuals who placed in Ranks 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10. The overall results affirmed the continued dominance of Western Visayas institutions in national nursing licensure outcomes.

Batch Lucinia celebrates the newest Registered Nurses of Iloilo Doctors' College (IDC), marking a significant milestone with a passing rate of 99.16 percent and an overall retaker rate of 96.33 percent.

The College acknowledges the hard work and dedication that graduates have shown over the past four years, emphasizing their journey through struggles, compassion, and faith.

According to the PRC, the November 2025 results showed one of the highest national passing totals in recent years. The examination remains a key requirement for individuals seeking to enter the nursing profession, and top-performing schools like WVSU, CPU, and SPU Iloilo continue to rank among the consistent contributors to the country’s licensed nursing workforce. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)