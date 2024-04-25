WVSUMC breaks ground for P2.57 billion expansion project

THE West Visayas State University Medical Center (WVSUMC) officially broke ground for its expansion project, aiming to address the growing healthcare demands of the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

This significant development marks a cornerstone of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration's healthcare legacy, as highlighted by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

The expansion project envisions the WVSUMC as a critical hub for medical training, producing qualified professionals equipped to tackle future health challenges.

This aligns with the Philippine General Hospital's (PGH) role in providing exceptional medical training and services.

The P2.57 billion project entails constructing a 15-story smart and technologically advanced tower complex at the WVSUMC.

This expansion will significantly increase capacity with 352 inpatient beds and encompass various departments:

* General and specialty healthcare treatment

* Diagnostic services

* Medical education and training facilities

* Support facilities

Construction will follow a phased approach, with the first phase scheduled from April 2024 to August 2025.

Subsequent phases will ensure meticulous planning and execution for completion by December 2030.

Romualdez recognized the significant contributions of partners and stakeholders, including First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who attended the groundbreaking in Iloilo City. Her role played a vital part in bringing this project to fruition.

He also expressed gratitude to House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Zaldy Co (Ako Bicol Partylist) and House Deputy Majority Leader and Iloilo First District Representative Janette Garin for securing funding through the General Appropriations Act of 2023.

The event also saw the presence of various government officials, including:

* House Committee on Appropriations Chairman and Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Elizaldy Co

* Iloilo lawmakers (Representatives Michael Gorriceta of the Second District of Iloilo, Ferjenel G. Biron of the Fourth District of Iloilo, Raul C. Tupas of Fifth District of Iloilo, and Julienne "Jan Jam" L. Baronda of the Lone District of Iloilo City)

* Uswag Ilongo Partylist Represenvative Jojo Ang

* Under Secretary Terrence Calatrava (Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas)

* Commission on Higher Education and WVSU Board of Regents Chairman Prospero de Vera

* Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor, Jr.

* Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas

Romualdez emphasized the groundbreaking ceremony's significance for the region's healthcare landscape.

“This is teamwork, and this is all because of the direction set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez praised Dr. Joselito Villaruz, President of WVSU, and the WVSU administration for their alignment with the national health objectives.

For the past 36 years, WVSUMC has been a leading institution for healthcare delivery, medical education, and training in Western Visayas.

It serves as a unique state-owned, university-based medical center, primarily responsible for educating medical students from the College of Medicine, nursing students from the College of Nursing, and students in other allied health sciences offered by WVSU.

These colleges have consistently produced topnotchers in their respective licensure examinations, solidifying WVSUMC's reputation for excellence in medical education.

The expansion project is expected to enhance healthcare services and education in the region significantly.

"Let's nurture this endeavor, which promises to enhance healthcare services and education significantly. Together, we will watch this institution rise as a symbol of our collective commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community,” Romualdez said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)