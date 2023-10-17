Young leaders run Iloilo City Hall for a week

THE Boys’ and Girls' Week Celebration organized by Iloilo City Government and Rotary Club of Iloilo City opened during Monday flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.

A total of 69 high school students are running the Iloilo City Government as officials for one week, October 16–20. They will sit as mayor, vice mayor, city councilors, department heads, and heads of offices.

Mayor Jerry Treñas said the activity gives high school students the opportunity to develop their skills in public service and leadership.

"I am happy that our young leaders are stepping into the shoes of our city officials and exploring the inner workings of local government. This will also give us the chance to learn from them on how we can improve our services in the City Government," Treñas added.

Zen Jollie Heler of Assumption Iloilo was chosen as the counterpart of the city mayor.

"I am thankful that I am able to represent our school in such a high position. This will be a great opportunity for me to promote my advocacy, which is to encourage the youth to participate in outreach programs so they can be aware of the problems and different issues in society," said Heler.

"I want them to connect with their fellow young individuals so they can collaborate in proposing solutions for these problems, overcome such issues, and take responsibility as good citizens," she added.

The City Council passed Resolution No. 2023-857 declaring October 16-20, 2023, as the Boys’ and Girls’ Week Celebration in Iloilo City.

The young leaders are tasked with participating in governance to gain exposure and learn how to work as a public servant and as a government official, all the while aligning with their own platforms and advocacies, which imbibe the true essence of youth leadership and empowerment. (PR)