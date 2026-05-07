Youth summit empowers next gen Ilonggos to lead city’s continued progress

YOUTH leaders from various homeowners associations (HOAs) across Iloilo City, together with different youth organizations, gathered on May 7, 2026, for the opening of the Iloilo Youth Summit 2026 at District 21 Hotel.

The two-day summit serves as a platform for young leaders to deepen their understanding of leadership, innovation, inclusivity, and community involvement.

Mx. Gab Umadhay, Peso manager of Iloilo City and a champion of gender equality, emphasized the important role of the youth in driving transformative change and building inclusive communities.

Encouraging the participants to step forward as leaders of today and tomorrow, Mx. Gab shared, “You are the youth that is propelling change.”

Public health advocate and co-founder of Team Dugong Bughaw, Dr. Jasper Vijar, underscored the value of civic participation and people-centered healthcare in building resilient communities.

He encouraged the youth to become advocates of accessible health services and social responsibility, stating that, “Public health should be owned by the people.”

Ilongga beauty queen and Miss Eco International 2025 Alexie Mae Caimoso Brooks inspired participants to embrace their individuality, maximize their potential, and confidently pursue their aspirations in service of the community.

She reminded the youth that, “If we want this generation to be strong, we should not limit ourselves to who we want to be.”

The Iloilo Youth Summit 2026 drives young Ilonggos to become active contributors in shaping a progressive, inclusive, and future-ready Iloilo City through leadership, advocacy, and meaningful community engagement. (PR)