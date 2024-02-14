1 dead, 45 injured as San Jose del Monte City church collapsed

AN 80-YEAR-OLD woman died while 45 others were injured when a portion of a church in San Jose del (CSJDM) Monte City in Bulacan collapsed on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2024, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

In a press conference, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said the church is already old and dilapidated, the reason for its collapse.

He said investigation is ongoing.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. while a mass for Ash Wednesday was ongoing. (SunStar Philippines)