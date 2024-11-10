1 dead due to 'Marce'

ONE was reported dead while another person was missing due to the onslaught of Typhoon Marce, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday, November 10, 2024.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said a total of 76,622 families or 261,787 individuals were affected by the impact of Marce in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Of these, 26,803 persons were displaced.

The disaster bureau recorded 42 flooded areas and 20,930 damaged houses.

The damage to infrastructure was pegged at P25.4 million.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos visited the Marce-hit barangays in the province of Cagayan on Sunday, November 10, where he handed over P10 million in financial assistance each to the municipalities of Aparri, Buguey, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Gattaran, Gonzaga, and Santa Ana to aid their recovery, especially residents.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed 1,800 food packs; the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) provided 200 packs of five kilos of rice and 20 boxes of sardines; and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) contributed 1,000 packs of 10 kilos of rice.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) also handed over P866.3 million in various interventions to farmers composed of hybrid rice seeds, fertilizer discounts, vegetable seeds, native chickens, and ducks.

Marcos also assured affected families that the government will help them reconstruct their damaged houses.

He said the government will not abandon victims until they fully recover from the typhoon’s effects.

After making two landfalls in Cagayan, Marce exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, November 8. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)