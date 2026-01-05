1 dead from stray bullet amid holiday celebrations

ONE person died from a stray bullet amid the holiday celebrations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday, January 5, 2026.

In a press conference, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the PNP recorded 15 stray bullet incidents from December 16, 2025 to January 5, 2026, in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central and Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro regions.

These incidents resulted in the death of one person in the National Capital Region (NCR) and injuries to three individuals in Calabarzon, Davao, and Bangsamoro.

The fatality was hit by a stray bullet during a drinking spree in Barangay 120 in Tondo, Manila, shortly before midnight on December 25.

Nartatez said investigations are still ongoing against those responsible for the stray bullets.

The top cop said that during the period, the PNP also recorded 18 cases of indiscriminate firing in the NCR, Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Cordillera, and Negros Island regions.

Two individuals were injured due to indiscriminate firing in Western Visayas and the Cordillera regions.

Nartatez said 19 individuals, including four policemen, were arrested due to indiscriminate firing during the holiday celebrations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)