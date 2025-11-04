1 dead, thousands displaced as ‘Tino’ batters Visayas

ONE person was reported dead amid the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Tino, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

In its situational report, the NDRRMC said the fatality was from Central Visayas, which was among the regions badly hit by Tino, causing widespread flooding in several towns.

Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio said in a radio interview that the victim, a 52-year-old village watchman from Barangay Danao in Panglao, died after being struck by a fallen coconut tree.

Damalerio said the victim had been attempting to cut down the tree to prevent it from causing harm to others.

The NDRRMC said over 17,000 families or nearly 60,000 individuals in Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga were affected by the weather disturbance.

Of the affected population, 9,170 families or 32,286 persons were inside evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said 108 seaports in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Caraga were non-operational since sea sailings were suspended due to bad weather.

It said 1,403 passengers, 554 rolling cargoes and 46 vessels were stranded in the affected seaports.

Classes and work in government offices in Tino affected areas were also suspended. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)