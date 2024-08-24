1 dies during police raid at Quiboloy's Davao City compound

AN INDIVIDUAL died on Saturday, August 24, 2024, during a police raid at the 30-hectare Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City, where arrest warrants were being served on its leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Major Catherine Dela Rey, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office, said the individual was declared dead on Saturday by an attending physician at a hospital due to cardiac arrest.

The death was reportedly attributed to exhaustion and stress from days of monitoring their tower, compounded by delays in calling for medical assistance.

"Isa patay po. DOA (dead on arrival) due to cardiac arrest. Dahil po ilang araw na puyat at pagod sa pagbabantay sa tower. Matagal po sila tumawag ng ambulance," dela Rey said.

The raid on Saturday aimed to serve arrest warrants on Quiboloy, who has been accused of trafficking and child abuse.

Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said Saturday that Quiboloy is inside the compound, despite attempts by his driver to breach police checkpoints.

"Nandiyan (si Pastor sa loob ng compund), kaya nga kanina, kanina may naga-attempt na spirit out na siya. Nakita niyo yung pulang pickup? Pumasok, napakawalanghiya, nag-break sa checkpount natin driver ng pastor. Sila nagsabi din driver ng pastor on record yun," Torre said.

(The pastor is inside the compound, as mentioned earlier. Just now, there was an attempt to spirit him out; you saw the red pickup truck that broke through our checkpoint. The driver of the truck, who is on record, is associated with the pastor.)

The police operation involved a significant number of officers due to the compound’s large size and the presence of armed security.

The warrants for Quiboloy's arrest were issued by the Pasig court for cases involving trafficking in persons and child abuse, with no bail recommended. Each warrant is applicable to multiple cases.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, legal counsel for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, earlier said four individuals suffered heart attacks, with one fatality, while seven others lost consciousness. Four youngsters also experienced severe anxiety attacks. (TPM, JGS/SunStar Philippines)