1-ton shabu seized in Pangasinan, 2 arrested

ANTI-NARCOTICS operatives seized over a ton of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, worth nearly P6.9 billion in a series of operations in Pangasinan last week.

In a statement on Sunday, October 5, 2025, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said police personnel, together with the elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), nabbed two “high-value” drug suspects, a 40-year-old Chinese national and a 54-year-old Filipino, in an operation in Bugallon, Pangasinan on October 2.

The suspects yielded 125 kilograms of shabu valued at P850 million.

On October 3, the PNP and PDEA conducted a follow-up operation by virtue of a search warrant issued by Burgos, Pangasinan Regional Trial Court, at a warehouse in Labrador, Pangasinan, where authorities recovered approximately 895 kilograms of shabu worth P6.1 billion.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. personally inspected the drug haul along with PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez in Pangasinan.

“I would like to congratulate the PNP agents who participated, as well as the PDEA agents that led to the confiscation of huge volume illegal drugs. I thank our partners in the PDEA for the success of this drug operation. I assure our kababayans that those behind these illegal drugs, both small-time dealers and big syndicates, will be jailed,” Nartatez said.

“This is in line with what the instruction of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na mawala totally itong illegal drugs sa ating bansa in a very peaceful manner,” he added.

Nartatez also assured Nerez of the PNP’s continuous commitment against illegal drugs through strong partnership and good working relationship with all the law enforcement agencies.

The arrested suspects were charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)