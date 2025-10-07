‘1 year preparation’ needed for snap polls

AT LEAST one year of preparation -- this is what the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it would need to get ready for a possible snap election proposed by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

"Kung titingnan po natin ay mangangailangan po kami ng humigit kumulang isang taon po dito," said Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco in a television interview.

(If we look at it, we would need around one year for this.)

He said the period is necessary for them to be able to prepare the automated election system.

"Kailangan po naming mag-procure ng isang automated elections system (We need to procure an automated election system)," said Laudiangco.

He also said they will be needing sufficient time to finalize the list of candidates for the snap elections.

"Magkakaroon ng filing of COC. Magkaroon ng sapat na panahon para desisyunan kung mayroon nang question sa ating mga Certificates of Candidacy, at maari pang umaakyat sila sa Korte Suprema. Tsaka pa lang po kami makapagsasapinal ng listahan ng mga kandidato," said Laudiangco.

(There will be a filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COC). There must be enough time to resolve any questions regarding the COCs, which could even reach the Supreme Court. Only then can we finalize the list of candidates.)

On Sunday, October 5, Cayetano called on all sitting government officials to resign and give way to a snap election for a complete new set of leaders.

In response, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body will need a law to be passed before a snap election can be held. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)