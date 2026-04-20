10 alleged NPA members dead in Negros Occidental clashes

GOVERNMENT troops clashed with suspected communist rebels in a series of encounters in Negros Occidental, leaving more than 10 alleged insurgents dead, the Philippine Army Visayas Command (Viscom) said Monday, April 20, 2026.

In a statement, Viscom said the fighting occurred during six separate encounters in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, involving troops from the 79th Infantry Battalion under the 303rd Infantry Brigade of Joint Task Force Spear.

Authorities said seven high-powered firearms, along with war materiel and personal belongings, were recovered from the encounter sites.

Viscom identified one of those killed as Roger Fabillar, also known as “Jhong” or “Arnel Tapang,” who was described as a leader of the New People’s Army’s Special Partisan Unit (Sparu) operating under the Northern Negros Front.

Fabillar was linked to killings of civilians in Escalante City and Toboso. He reportedly carried a P1-million bounty.

Viscom chief Lieutenant General Fernando Reyeg said the series of clashes dealt a significant blow to insurgent operations in Northern Negros.

“This setback weakens their ability to sow fear among communities and undermines their efforts to regain a foothold in the area,” Reyeg said.

He also commended government troops for the operation, citing their role in maintaining security in the region.

Reyeg called on remaining insurgents in the Visayas to surrender, assuring them of government support should they return to civilian life, but warned that authorities would continue operations against those who persist in armed struggle.

The military said clearing and monitoring operations are ongoing in the area. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)