10 dead due to ‘Enteng,’ habagat

TEN people were reported dead due to the onslaught of the combined effects of habagat and Tropical Storm Enteng (Yagi), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said seven of the reported fatalities were from Calabarzon, while two were from Central Visayas, and one from Western Visayas.

It said 10 people also sustained injuries, while 37,867 families or 147,024 persons in 338 barangays were affected.

The disaster bureau said 8,866 families or 38,058 persons in 218 barangays in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western and Central Visayas and National Capital Region (NCR) were displaced due to the bad weather, which caused massive flooding in various areas.

The NDRRMC added that over P9 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected families.

The agency said four rain-induced landslides and three collapsed structures worth P200,000 were recorded, while 54 roads and two bridges in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, and Cordillera region were impassable due to flooding, toppled trees and electrical posts, as well as landslide.

A total of 17 damaged houses were recorded in Bicol Region and Western and Central Visayas.

Nearly a thousand of passengers were stranded in the seaports in Calabarzon, Bicol region and Western Visayas due to bad weather, which prevented sea travel.

Classes and work in government offices remain suspended in various areas, including in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Calabarzon due to inclement weather.

Naga City in Albay was placed under a state of calamity.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Enteng was spotted over the coastal waters of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, as it continued to move west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea.

Enteng has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gusts of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 994 hPa as of 7 a.m.

Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 over Ilocos Norte (northern portion of Ilocos Sur, particularly Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Bantay, Santa, Caoayan), Apayao, Abra, the northern and western portions of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Lubuagan, Pasil), and the western portion of Mainland Cagayan (Piat, Santo Nino, Camalaniugan, Tuao, Pamplona, Rizal, Claveria, Lasam, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes) including Babuyan Islands (Dalupiri Island and Fuga Island).

The rest of Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Santol, San Juan, Bagulin, Bangar, San Gabriel, Bacnotan, Sudipen, Balaoan, City of San Fernando), the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias), Batanes, the rest of Mainland Cagayan, the rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern and western portions of Isabela (Divilacan, Santo Tomas, Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Santa Maria, Quezon, Ramon, Naguilian, Roxas, Luna, Delfin Albano, City of Cauayan, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Tumauini, Cabagan, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Quirino, Gamu, San Isidro, Mallig, Cordon, Maconacon, Burgos), and the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Ambaguio, Bagabag, Villaverde, Diadi, Solano) were placed under TCWS 1.

Enteng was forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday morning, September 4, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)