10 fratmen convicted over hazing-related death

A MANILA court has sentenced 10 accused fraternity members to life imprisonment in relation to the death of former University of Santo Tomas (UST) law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo III.

In an order issued on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 said it found Arvin Rivera Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Ralph Trangia, John Robin Ramos, Jose Miguel Salamat, Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo and Marcelino Bagtang Jr. guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violation of the Anti-Hazing Law of 1995.

They were sentenced to suffer the penalty of reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years of imprisonment.