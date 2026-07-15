₱10-M marijuana seized at Clark Port

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted four shipments containing various illegal drugs with a combined value of ₱10.15 million at the Port of Clark.

The agency seized the cargoes, in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID).

The BOC said the items were flagged based on information provided by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

According to the BOC, two shipments from California, United States, arrived on July 1 and were consigned to recipients in Caloocan City and Valenzuela City.

Declared as “Custom Printed Wedding Photo” and “Letter Notebook,” the parcels underwent physical examination on July 3, 2026 leading to the discovery of two pouches of marijuana resin in each shipment.

The seized marijuana resin weighed a total of 1,618 grams and had an estimated value of ₱2.427 million.

Meanwhile, two shipments from Thailand arrived on July 3, 2026 and were addressed to the same recipient in Taguig City.

Declared as “Used Clothing,” the parcels were physically examined on July 6, 2026 after X-ray scanning and K-9 inspections yielded indications for illegal drugs.

Authorities recovered eight plastic bags containing high-grade marijuana or “Kush,” weighing a total of 5,142 grams and valued at ₱7.723 million.

Initial examination using a Rigaku spectrometer indicated the presence of cannabinoids.

Samples of the compound were turned over to the PDEA for confirmatory laboratory examination.

The BOC issued Warrants of Seizure and Detention against the shipments for alleged violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

BOC commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said air express shipments remain a common target of drug smugglers.

This prompted the agency to tighten inspections and strengthen the capabilities of Customs personnel.

“Ang mga air express shipment ay karaniwang target ng mga smuggler. Kaya mahalaga ang patuloy na pagsasanay ng ating mga Customs officer at ang mas mahigpit na pagbabantay sa mga air express warehouse upang mapigilan ang pagpasok ng kontrabando,” Nepomuceno said.