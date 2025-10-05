10 Pinoy Minervagracht crew members back home

TEN of the 12 Filipino crew members of the cargo vessel Minervagracht, which came under attack while sailing through the Gulf of Aden on September 29, 2025, safely returned home Saturday night.

In a statement Sunday, October 5, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the 10 seafarers arrived via Air France Flight 224 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

“We wanted a smooth return of the crew to their normal lives,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

Upon their arrival, the DMW said the crew members were immediately provided financial assistance from the DMW, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as training vouchers from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and accommodation from their licensed manning agency.

“We will assist you in your full recovery, in finding work again, earning a living, and training,” Cacdac said.

He also assured the seafarers that the department would work to provide all benefits and entitlements under their existing employment contracts.

“We will ensure the proper delivery of your benefits and entitlements,” he said.

The Minervagracht was struck by a missile on September 29, causing a fire onboard.

The vessel had a total of 12 Filipino crew members, two of whom were injured and are undergoing medical treatment. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)