10-ton weight limit set for Agana Bridge reopening this week – Dizon

A 10-ton weight limit will be imposed on vehicles crossing the Agana Bridge in Tarlac City when it reopens to pedestrians and light vehicles this week, Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon said Sunday.

During an inspection of the bridge, Dizon said it could reopen as early as Monday or Tuesday, once the remaining work is complete and load testing is done.

“We are confident that by tomorrow (Sept. 21) — or Tuesday (Sept. 22) at the latest — we can open the bridge to pedestrians and light vehicles,” Dizon said in an interview.

He said trucks and buses will be prohibited, while four-wheeled vehicles, coasters and “Elf-type” delivery trucks carrying goods will be allowed, subject to the 10-ton limit.

“The DPWH, the city and the province will list the specific types of vehicles allowed to pass,” he said.

Dizon said traffic management measures will be implemented to ensure compliance with the weight restriction. Gantries will also be installed at both ends of the bridge to prevent vehicles exceeding the clearance from entering.

“To ensure compliance, the city will assist with traffic management here to prevent unauthorized vehicles from slipping through,” Dizon said.

He said workers would complete the bridge deck and ramp before conducting load tests using vehicles. If the structure passes the tests, it could be opened to traffic.

Residents have been using a detour through Gerona since the bridge was damaged, adding about an hour to 1 1/2 hours to their travel time, Dizon said.

Tarlac Governor Christian Yap and Tarlac's 2nd District Rep. Maria Cristina Puno Cuello-Angeles, who accompanied Dizon during the inspection, said the local government would help enforce the 10-ton weight limit.

“We apologize for the one-week delay beyond our initial two-week estimate; we hope the public understands that we cannot sacrifice safety,” Dizon said. “I told the engineers that safety comes first — we must not rush the work if it means compromising safety.”

A portion of the Agana Bridge collapsed Aug. 29 due to strong river currents and heavy rains.

Parallel bridges planned

Dizon also announced plans to build parallel bridges alongside the Agana and Aquino bridges to increase bridge capacity in Tarlac City.

“We will coordinate with the provincial government regarding the Aquino Bridge. As you know, President Bongbong Marcos has pledged PHP300 million in funding for the Aquino Bridge, which will be utilized immediately, just as we did here,” Dizon said.

“However, our ultimate plan is to construct two parallel bridges — one at Agana and another at Aquino — to provide additional bridge capacity for Tarlac City,” he added.

Dizon said the new structures would be built while the existing Agana and Aquino bridges undergo rehabilitation. Once the new bridges are completed, they would replace the old structures as part of the permanent rehabilitation plan.

The middle portion of the Aquino Bridge collapsed Aug. 28 due to heavy rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat). (PNA)