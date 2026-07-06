10 withheld Pinoy seafarers back home

TEN Filipino seafarers have been successfully repatriated after earlier being withheld by Iranian military authorities, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW said the 10 crew members of the vessel have been brought home, with the last three seafarers arriving safely on Monday, July 6, 2026, aboard Qatar Airways that landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Terminal 3, while the seven other Filipino crew members were repatriated last month.

"The remaining three Filipino crew members of MV Epaminondas are finally home... The three were the last Filipino crew members to be granted clearance by Iranian military authorities," said the DMW.

To recall, the MV Epaminondas was involved in a security incident back on April 22 while attempting to exit the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz.

Subsequently, replacement crew members from Russia, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine temporarily took over operations of the vessel.

Upon their arrival, the Filipino seafarers received financial and medical assistance from the Department, while their agency provided temporary hotel accommodation.

The crew members are also set to undergo further medical and psychosocial assessments to help support their recovery and well-being after their difficult experience.

They were welcomed by their families, representatives of the DMW, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and officials of their licensed manning agency. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)