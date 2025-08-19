10,000 cops to be deployed for Barmm parliamentary polls

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is fielding almost 10,000 police personnel to ensure the peace and order during the conduct of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) parliamentary elections.

In a press conference on Monday, August 19, 2025, PNP Chief General Nicolas Torre III said a gun ban has been implemented in the region since August 14 to prevent poll-related violence in relation to the October 13 parliamentary elections.

Under Commission on Elections Resolution 11149, prohibited during the election period are the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by the poll body; use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates, unless authorized in writing by the commission; and organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces or similar forces.

“All the security measures we are implementing are part of the preparation to ensure safe, peaceful and credible elections in the region,” he said.

As of this posting Tuesday, August 19, at least 29 Barmm towns and municipalities have been identified as areas of grave concern.

The municipalities of Buluan in Maguindanao del Sur and Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte were placed under Comelec control due to election-related violent incidents.

The parliamentary elections will mark the end of the interim, appointed Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)