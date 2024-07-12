10,000 voters to cast vote in South Cotabato plebiscite

CLOSE to 10,000 registered voters in Tupi, South Cotabato are expected to cast their votes as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to hold on Saturday, July 13, 2024, the plebiscite for the proposal to create Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo.

In a social media post, the Comelec said a total of 9,765 registered voters from Barangays Miasong, Cebuano, and Linan in the Municipality of Tupi, South Cotabato are eligible to cast their votes in the 20 clustered precincts located in five voting centers.

Open for voting beginning 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. are the Cebuano Elementary School in Barangay Cebuano; Lote North Elementary School in Sitio Lote North, Barangay Cebuano; Ricardo O. Avila Memorial Elementary School in Barangay Linan; Miasong Elementary School in Barangay Miasong; and Benigno Aquino Elementary Schook in Sitio Benigno, Barangay Miasong.

The plebiscite will be held in accordance with Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 158-2023 that was approved in February 2023.

The resolution proposes that Sitio Kitubo and Sitio Lamlatang of Barangay Miasong; Sitio Pato and Sitio Landayaw of Barangay Cebuano; Sitio Alpha of Barangay Linan form what would be known as Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo.

The Comelec said the official ballot for the plebiscite shall bear the question on whether the voters approve or reject the creation of the Barangay Juan-Loreto Tamayo.

Voters will only need to write "Yes" or "Oo" if they agree, or "No" or "Hindi" if they disagree with the proposal.

The Comelec said the counting and canvassing of votes shall immediately begin at the close of voting hours. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)