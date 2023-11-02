101 winning bets yet to be proclaimed due to disqualification cases

MORE than 100 candidates in the recently concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have yet to be proclaimed despite getting the most votes last October 30, 2023.

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there were 101 winning candidates whose proclamation has been suspended as they are still facing disqualification cases.

The Comelec earlier ordered the suspension of the proclamation of winning candidates if they still have pending disqualification cases due to vote buying, premature campaigning, and illegal campaigning.

Calabarzon had the most number of winning candidates with suspended proclamations with 33.

It was followed by 22 and 14 from National Capital Region and Central Luzon, respectively.

Caraga and Eastern Visayas each have seven winning candidates with suspended proclamations.

Other regions with suspended proclamations of winning candidates are in Bicol Region (4), Western Visayas (4), Central Visayas (4), Mimaropa (2), Cagayan Valley (1), Zamboanga Peninsula (1), Northern Mindanao (1), and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (1).

On Wednesday, November 1, the Comelec announced that all winning candidates in the October 30 polls have been proclaimed.

"All the canvassing and proclamation proceedings in all 42,001 barangays have been completed 100 percent," said Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco in a brief statement. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)