10MLD wastewater treatment facility to rise in Clark Freeport

A 10-million-liter-per-day (10MLD) wastewater treatment facility is being constructed in Clark Freeport.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said this is an expansion of the existing sewage treatment plant and support to the growth of businesses in the Freeport.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on Wednesday, July 1.

The construction of the facility is being undertaken by Clark Water Corporation (CWC) in partnership with CDC to address the increasing wastewater and ensure that sanitation infrastructure keeps pace with development.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera said wastewater infrastructure remains a critical component of Clark’s long-term growth.

“Now we’re talking of sustainability, we’re talking of growth, we’re talking of Clark as the gateway to the Luzon Economic Corridor,” Devanadera said.

She added that wastewater management is an essential service that supports public health and protects environment resources.

Manila Water Chief Operating Officer for the Non-East Zone Melvin Tan said the expansion project is designed to provide sufficient sewerage capacity for both current and future developments.

“We’re not just addressing the current demand for sewer services in the Clark Freeport Zone, but we’re also making sure that future developments in the Clark Freeport Zone will have appropriate sanitation services,” Tan said.

CDC Construction Management Division Manager and CDC Rate Rebasing Team Chair Rogelio Magat said the project stemmed from technical studies and coordination to identify a treatment system suited to the requirements of the Freeport.

The facility will be built within the Clark Centralized Wastewater Treatment Facility. It will use Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) technology with Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR), which is designed to improve treatment efficiency and meet environmental standards.

Once completed, the 10MLD facility is expected to support both existing locators and future investments in the Freeport.

Representatives from CDC, CWC, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources– Environmental Management Bureau Regional Office III, Manila Water Infratech Solutions, Hydroguard Systems Corporation, and other partners attended the groundbreaking ceremony.