11 cops dismissed over moonlighting

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil has ordered the dismissal from service of 11 Special Action Force (SAF) personnel involved in providing unauthorized escort services to a Chinese national.

Ordered dismissed from service were Police Lieutenant Colonel Joseph A. Bagsao, Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron A. Turano, Police Corporal George R. Mabuti, Patrolman Roger R. Valdez Jr., Police Captains Roy A. Pleños, Jesttony F. Asanion and Dale Andrei D. Duterte, Police Lieutenants Aaron F. Tudlong and Michael C. Misa, and Police Senior Master Sergeants Edmark A. Mabini and Albert S. Gandipon.

They were found guilty of grave misconduct, dishonesty, grave irregularity in the performance of their duties, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer by the Internal Affairs Service, which recommended their dismissal.

Police Captain Mark Victor M. Pineda was also found guilty of simple neglect of duty and less grave neglect of duty, and was meted the penalty of 31 days' suspension without pay.

The IAS cleared Police Captain Julius G. Tacay, Police Chief Master Sergeant Leolito A. Calasang, and Police Corporal Rusty D. Araya from liabilities due to insufficient evidence linking them to the alleged violations.

The case stemmed from an incident on May 18, 2024, when Mabuti and Valdez, who were assigned to Zamboanga, were arrested after engaging in a fistfight in Ayala-Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City.

An investigation by the IAS revealed that Bagsao and Turano, who were both superior to Mabuti and Valdez, allowed their deployment as security aid of the Chinese national in violation of PNP regulations.

Marbil said the dismissed cops concealed the absence of Valdez and Mabuti in their place of assignment by manipulating daily reports to falsely indicate that they were present on duty.

It was also found that Valdez transferred funds, reportedly earned through his moonlighting activities, to another officer’s account.

The incident prompted Marbil to order the conduct of accounting of all PNP personnel in each unit to ensure they report daily on their respective assignments.

Marbil reiterated that such illegal activities will not be tolerated under his watch.

"Let it be clear that the Philippine National Police does not and will not tolerate any form of misconduct or dishonesty within its ranks. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and those who fail to uphold these values will be held accountable,” Marbil said.

“This is a message to all PNP personnel: we are here to serve the people with integrity, and we will continue to cleanse the ranks of those who undermine the trust placed in us. This decision underscores the PNP's commitment to ensuring that only those who uphold the highest levels of integrity and professionalism remain in its ranks,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)