11 dead in bus, SUV collision in Cagayan

A VEHICULAR accident in Abulug, Cagayan on Thursday midnight, July 11, 2024, has claimed 11 lives, police said.

In an interview, Abulug Police Station commander Police Major Antonio Palattao said the incident happened around 12 a.m. in an intersection on Ayaga Junction in Barangay Lucban, involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a bus.

“Bale ang nangyari is ‘yung Florida binangga niya ‘yung pick-up dito sa driver side. Doon sa video footage kasi na napanood namin is ‘yung pick-up dumiretso siya instead na kumanan sana papuntang Tuguegarao, dumiretso siya biglang lumabas dito sa main highway, tamang-tama naman nandiyan ‘yung Florida (bus),” he said.

(What happened was the Florida bus hit the pick-up on the driver's side. Based on the video footage we saw, the pick-up went straight instead of going right to Tuguegarao and suddenly exited on the main highway, right where the bus was."

He said the 11 fatalities were all passengers of the pick-up SUV. They were all relatives who came from a wake.

Palattao said more than 20 passengers of the bus, including the driver and conductor, sustained minor injuries. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)