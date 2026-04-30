11 Pangasinan police officials sacked over ‘underperformance’

ELEVEN police officials assigned at the Pangasinan Provincial Police Office were relieved from their post over alleged underperformance, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Thursday, April 30, 2026.

In a press conference, Tuaño said the relief of the officials, which include one Police Colonel, five Police Lieutenant Colonels, three Police Majors, and two Police Captains, came due to their failure to meet operational targets.

Tuaño said PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the conduct of an operational review on the accomplishments of police offices.

“Ang sinasabi natin na ‘yung review sa operational and administrative requirements and accomplishments ng mga nasabing bayan ito ay lahat na po kasama na diyan ‘yung accomplishments sa Safer Cities (initiative), kasama na rin ‘yung kanilang accomplishments sa mga non-index crimes katulad ng mga anti-illegal gambling, sa loose firearms, smuggling at ‘yung pagbaba ng eight focus crimes,” he said.

(What we are saying is that the review of the operational and administrative requirements and accomplishments of these municipalities already includes their achievements under the Safer Cities initiative. It also includes their accomplishments in non-index crimes such as anti-illegal gambling, loose firearms, smuggling, and the reduction of the eight focus crimes.)

Tuaño said the recent anti-illegal gambling raids conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the province were also considered in the relief of the officials.

Based on Special Order NHQ-SO-URA-2026-3918 obtained by reporters, the relieved officers were: