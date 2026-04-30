11 Pangasinan police officials sacked over ‘underperformance’

ELEVEN police officials assigned at the Pangasinan Provincial Police Office were relieved from their post over alleged underperformance, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Thursday, April 30, 2026.
In a press conference, Tuaño said the relief of the officials, which include one Police Colonel, five Police Lieutenant Colonels, three Police Majors, and two Police Captains, came due to their failure to meet operational targets.
Tuaño said PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the conduct of an operational review on the accomplishments of police offices.
“Ang sinasabi natin na ‘yung review sa operational and administrative requirements and accomplishments ng mga nasabing bayan ito ay lahat na po kasama na diyan ‘yung accomplishments sa Safer Cities (initiative), kasama na rin ‘yung kanilang accomplishments sa mga non-index crimes katulad ng mga anti-illegal gambling, sa loose firearms, smuggling at ‘yung pagbaba ng eight focus crimes,” he said.
(What we are saying is that the review of the operational and administrative requirements and accomplishments of these municipalities already includes their achievements under the Safer Cities initiative. It also includes their accomplishments in non-index crimes such as anti-illegal gambling, loose firearms, smuggling, and the reduction of the eight focus crimes.)
Tuaño said the recent anti-illegal gambling raids conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the province were also considered in the relief of the officials.
Based on Special Order NHQ-SO-URA-2026-3918 obtained by reporters, the relieved officers were:
Police Regional Office Ilocos Region (PRO 1) intelligence chief Lieutenant Colonel Norman Rañon
Pangasinan police chief Colonel Arbel Mercullo
Provincial intelligence chief Lieutenant Colonel Arvin Jacob
San Carlos City police chief Lieutenant Colonel Zaldy Fuentes
Urdaneta City police chief Lieutenant Colonel Jessie Balinang
Calasiao police chief Lieutenant Colonel Quintin Casabar Jr.
Rosales police chief Major Noel Cabacungan
Laoac police chief Major Ramsey Ganaban
Manaoag police chief Major Peter Paul Sison
Mapandan police chief Captain Benedict Espinoza
Infanta police chief Captain Christopher Nacional
They were reassigned to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Camp Crame amid the ongoing administrative investigation against them. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)