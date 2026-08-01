11 Pinoy seafarers back home after surviving Black Sea attacks

ELEVEN Filipino seafarers were successfully repatriated on Friday, July 31, 2026, after surviving attacks on their ships while plying the Black Sea.

In a statement, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported that six crew members of MV Inase arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on board Cathay Pacific Flight CX939 while five crewmen of MV Venturo arrived at the NAIA Terminal 1 via Philippine Airlines Flight PR301.

"Eleven Filipino seafarers have safely returned to the Philippines after their ships were affected by drone attacks in Ukrainian waters," said the Owwa.

Upon their arrival, the agency said the seafarers were provided with airport assistance and special financial assistance to help meet their immediate needs as they begin their journey back to their families.

The Department said the Licensed Manning Agencies (LMAs) of the affected seafarers will then continue to provide necessary post-arrival support, including temporary accommodation, medical check-ups, and other relevant assistance.

"Owwa continues to ensure that every Filipino seafarer has reliable support in times of need," said the Owwa.

To note, there were at least nine vessels carrying 139 Filipino seafarers that were recently subjected to attacks in the Black Sea. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)