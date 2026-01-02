11 wage orders issued for domestic workers in 2025

ELEVEN of the 16 Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) have issued their respective wage orders for domestic workers in 2025.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) disclosed that wage orders for domestic workers have been issued in Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa.

Also getting pay hikes are domestic workers in Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

"Eleven wage orders granting monthly minimum wage increases for domestic workers were issued by RTWPBs," said DOLE.

It noted that an estimated 755,000 domestic workers benefitted from the wage orders issued by the regional wage boards in 2025.

"The increases range from P300 to P2,000 per month," said DOLE.

The department said the wage orders were issued as a result of the conduct of public consultations and hearings held by the RTWPBs.

"Wage orders were issued in consultation with workers and employers to ensure balance between protection and needs," said DOLE. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)