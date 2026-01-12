1.18M apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported Monday, January 12, 2025, that around 1.18 million individuals have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to January 11 showed a total of 1,187,115 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 915,062 applicants registered for the barangay polls, while 272,053 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of applicants, with 244,836 individuals.

This was followed by the National Capital Region with 141,005 and Central Luzon with 138,683 applicants.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program recorded 2,011 applicants.

The voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026, with the Comelec aiming to enlist 1.4 million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)