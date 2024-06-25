11M customers affected by Jollibee group of companies data breach

AROUND 11 million individuals were affected by an unauthorized access to the records of Jollibee Food Corporation, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) said Monday, June 24, 2024.

In a statement, the NPC said it was notified by the fast food giant on the possible unauthorized access to its data lake, which holds data for all companies under Jollibee group, including Mang Inasal, Red Ribbon, Chowking, Greenwich, Burger King, Yoshinoya and Panda Express, on Saturday, June 22.

Among the compromised data were “sensitive” personal information such as birth dates, senior citizen ID number of around 11 million customers.

“Jollibee Food Corporation has requested an additional 20 days to complete its internal investigation,” the NPC said.

The Jollibee corporation earlier said the data breach involves its delivery service system.

It said it is currently addressing the incident, as it implements response protocols and deploys enhanced security measures. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)