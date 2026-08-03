12 arrested for violating Barmm election gun ban

AUTHORITIES have arrested 12 individuals for violating the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban in connection with the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

“So far, security measures are in place and we are implementing security operations. As of now, there are no recorded election-related incidents in the Barmm. However, through our security and law enforcement operations, we have arrested 12 individuals for violating the Comelec gun ban,” Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said during a press conference on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Nartatez said the PNP continues to coordinate with the Comelec and its deputized agencies to ensure the proper implementation of election security measures.

“The PNP is on top of the situation and, of course, we are coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies,” he added.

The election period for the September 14 Barmm parliamentary elections began on July 19 and will end on September 29, 2026.

Nartatez said the PNP has deployed 9,463 police personnel to maintain peace and order in the Barmm throughout the election period. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)