12 Bulacan officials stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions



By: Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo

TWELVE local government officials from the province of Bulacan were stranded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla Jr. confirmed Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

In a media forum, Remulla said the group, composed of 11 vice mayors and one mayor, had traveled to Dubai on their own initiative, not as part of an official government mission.

“Umalis sila Wednesday last week. May travel authority naman. Mga vice mayors from Bulacan. Parang labing-isa sila. So ngayon, stuck sila sa Dubai,” Remulla said.



(They left last Wednesday. They had travel authority. They are vice mayors from Bulacan. There are about eleven of them. So now, they are stuck in Dubai.)

“Personal capacity sila doon. Well, ayun na nakalagay sa application nila. Pinayagan namin. As long as no government funds are used, papayagan naman sila,” he added.



(They are there in their personal capacity. Well, that is what was stated in their application. We approved it. As long as no government funds are used, we allow them to go.)

However, he noted a discrepancy regarding the mayor’s travel authority, saying the department would verify whether the mayor had secured the required travel authorization.

Airports in some parts of the Middle East closed amid rising tensions following recent military actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)