‘12 Days of Christmas Libreng Sakay’ benefits nearly 3M commuters

MANILA – The Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) major rail lines, which include Light Rail Transit-1, LRT-2 and Metro Rail Transit-3, successfully served a total of 2,841,788 passengers from its “12 Days of Christmas - Libreng Sakay” (Free Rides) program from Dec. 14 to 25.

The program across three rail lines follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to ease the burden on commuters during the Yuletide season, by providing free rail transport to various sectors for 12 consecutive days.

MRT-3 recorded the highest ridership with 1,183,950 commuters, followed by LRT-1 serving 1,091,951 passengers, and LRT-2 with 565,887 riders during the entire program duration.

Christmas Day on Thursday recorded the highest ridership at 835,777 passengers across the three rail lines, with all passengers getting free rides.

The second-largest turnout was recorded on Dec. 18 for combined Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and male passengers, with 550,138 total riders, across the three rail lines.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez emphasized that the success of the program reflects the government's commitment to making public transportation more inclusive, convenient, safe and accessible to all Filipinos.

"This overwhelming response demonstrates the importance of accessible public transportation in the lives of Filipino families, especially during the Christmas season,” Lopez said in a news release.

“We are honored to serve almost 3 million commuters through this program, providing them with safe, reliable, and free transportation as they celebrate the holidays with their loved ones,” he added.

The program allocated specific days for different beneficiary groups, including Senior Citizens, Students, OFWs with their families, Teachers/Health Workers, PWDs/Male Passengers, Government Employees, Female Passengers, Families, LGBTQIA+ community/Solo Parents, Private Sector Employees and Kasambahays, Uniformed Personnel Veterans & Families, and the final "Free for All" day. (PR)