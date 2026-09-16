12-K Pampanga residents remain in evacuation sites

Some 12,237 people remained in evacuation centers across Pampanga as of Tuesday, Septemeber 15, as local leaders continue to monitor flooding and water levels in rivers despite improved weather conditions in the province.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that 3,584 families are staying in 236 evacuation centers across the province.

Another 986 people from 272 families stay outside the designated evacuation sites.

The largest number of evacuees was recorded in Minalin, with 2,701 people from 786 families in 48 evacuation centers.

San Simon has 1,740 people from 527 families in 25 centers, while Santo Tomas 2,554 people from 794 families in 33 centers.

The PDRRMO said all 21 cities and towns in Pampanga were reporting cloudy skies.

The weather report issued by PAGASA said the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, with possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Flooding, however, continued to affect several areas in Pampanga.

In San Luis, floodwaters reached six feet in Sta. Rita, while parts of Santo Tomas, Sta. Catalina and other barangays were also flooded.

In San Simon, several barangays had around 2 feet of floodwater due to continuous rainfall and the overflowing Pampanga River.

Santo Tomas reported flooding of up to six feet in San Vicente.

Several roads remained impassable, the provincial government said.

The Minalin Tail Dike Road between Barangays San Nicolas and Sta. Catalina is not passable to all types of vehicles because of multiple damaged portions.

Roads in Candaba and parts of Lubao, San Luis and Apalit were also reported impassable because of flooding and high tide.

Water levels in rivers remained a concern. At 5 p.m. on said date, the Pampanga River Basin station in Arayat was recorded at 6.30 meters, above its 6-meter orange alarm threshold.

The Candaba section of the river was at 4.90 meters, just below its 5-meter red critical level.

The provincial government is now desilting the Minalin portion of the tail dike and clearing illegal fishpens in Sasmuan.

The capitol also distributed DSWD Family Food Packs in upland Porac, Floridablanca and the City of San Fernando on Sept. 15.

The PDRRMC said it is coordinating with the province's 21 local disaster risk reduction offices and disseminating advisories to the public.

The PDRRMC Operations Center and Command and Control Center at the Provincial Engineer's Office compound in Sindalan remained activated to monitor the weather disturbance, with disaster response equipment and personnel on standby.