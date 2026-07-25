12 Pinoy seafarers back home from Black Sea vessel attacks

TWELVE Filipino seafarers have been successfully repatriated on Friday night, July 24, 2026, after surviving the two attacks on their vessel in the Black Sea earlier in the month.

In a statement, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported the arrival of the 12 Filipino crew members of M/V Gas Aura, which was hit by drone attacks while anchored in the Black Sea last July 12 and 15, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) - Terminal 3 via Turkish Airlines Flight TK084.

"The 12 Filipino seafarers of the M/V Gas Aura are now set to be reunited with their families," said the Owwa.

Based on reports, the M/V Gas Aura was struck by drone attacks twice while anchored in the Black Sea near Kavkaz, Russia.

The attacks caused damage to the vessel and prompted the immediate evacuation of the entire crew, including the two Filipino seafarers, who sustained burn injuries.

Upon their arrival, Owwa said the returning seafarers were provided with post-arrival assistance, including food, financial support, facilitation of their domestic flights and land transportation, and temporary accommodation for those in need.

They are also set to be provided with psychosocial support, reintegration services, livelihood assistance, and other programs to help them get back on their feet and start over.

"We want to ensure that every OFW is not only brought back home but also helped to get back on their feet and move forward with their lives," said Owwa.

Earlier, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that at least nine vessels carrying 139 Filipino seafarers have been affected by the attacks in the Black Sea.

Of the total Filipino seafarers, the DMW said there are two fatalities, 12 injured, and one missing; while the other 124 are safe and unharmed. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)