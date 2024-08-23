122 Pinoy seafarers refuse to sail in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

A TOTAL of 122 Filipino seafarers have exercised their “right to refuse sailing” in the tension-filled waters of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, based on the data of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In an online media briefing, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 122 crew members from the Philippines have opted not to join the voyages of their vessels in the areas identified as high-risk and war-like zones.

"There are 122 who exercised their rights to refuse sailing. And these were honored by the ship owners, to be fair," said Cacdac.

"These have led to the seafarers having limitations in their voyages or were sent home," he added.

On Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advised Filipino seafarers to exercise their “right to refuse sailing” in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The reminder comes after the latest sea attack in the Red Sea involving the Greek-owned oil tanker MT Sounion and the Houthi militant group.

Aside from the voluntary exercise of the said right, Cacdac said they intend to strictly implement the ban on hiring Filipino seafarers for those whose vessels saw their crew members hostaged, injured, or killed during attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Previously, barred from hiring Filipino seafarers when passing through the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden are the ship owners of the Galaxy Leader, True Confidence, and Tutor.

"We no longer would want any further risk or harm to our seafarers in a particular given situation," said the official.

"We no longer would want any further risk or harm to our seafarers in a particular given situation," said the official.

"Once you have been attacked, we won't allow Filipino seafarers to board, particularly if you will pass in the same area and under the same ship owner," added Cacdac.