125 OFWs test positive for HIV in Q2 2026

MORE than 100 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) contracted human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) during the second quarter of 2026, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Based on the April to June 2026 HIV and Aids Surveillance of the Philippines Report, 125 Filipino migrant workers tested positive for HIV.

"From April to June 2026, 125 migrant workers were reported to have acquired HIV," the DOH said.

All but one of the cases involving OFWs — 124, or 99 percent — were acquired through sexual contact.

Of those infected, 85 involved sexual contact between men, 15 involved contact with both men and women, and 24 involved contact between men and women.

The DOH noted that the remaining OFW case had no reported transmission data.

Since 1984, the DOH has recorded 11,703 HIV cases among migrant workers. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)