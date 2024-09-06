1.2M liters of oil waste from MTKR Terranova at treatment hub

MANILA – Over 1.2 million liters of oil waste siphoned from the sunken MTKR Terranova are now in a treatment facility in Marilao, Bulacan for proper disposal.

In a situation update on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the contracted salvor for MTKR Terranova, Harbor Star, has transferred 402,000 liters of oil waste as of 10:30 a.m., bringing the total amount of oil waste brought to the Marilao treatment facility to around 1.218 million liters.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,254,889.58 liters of oil waste have so far been siphoned from MTKR Terranova.

The PCG noted that the oil collected from MTKR Terranova was oil waste and not pure industrial fuel oil (IFO) which the tanker was carrying.

It had 1.4 million liters of IFO in its hold when the vessel sank on July 25.

On Monday, the PCG ordered a temporary suspension of the siphoning operation in Limay, Bataan to avoid possible oil leaks due to strong currents and heavy weather conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Enteng.

Harbor Star has secured all siphoning lines and containment equipment and closed all hot taps on the sunken tanker. (PNA)